Reading secure transfer agreement with 30-y/o attacker

Reading have confirmed the signing of Tom Ince on a three-year deal.

The attacker joined the Royals in January on loan for the rest of the season, scoring two goals in 15 appearances as the team managed to stay in the Championship.

With his deal at parent club Stoke City expiring in the summer, the 30-year-old was going to be on the lookout for a new side ahead of next season – and he will be back in Berkshire with Reading.

That’s after the club announced his permanent signing this evening, with Ince agreeing terms on a deal that will keep him at the Select Car Leasing Stadium until the summer of 2025.

Of course, he will be playing under his Dad, Paul, next season, as he landed the job on a permanent basis as well after a decent end to the previous campaign.

It has been a very busy few days for Reading, who sealed the signing of Joe Lumley on loan, whilst Andy Yiadom and Tom Holmes also agreed new contracts to remain at the club.

What club did Reading FC sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Jimmy Kebe Lens Auxerre Nantes Nancy

The verdict

This is a good bit of business for Reading because we all know the problems they have financially, so bringing in players is going to be tough.

In Ince they are getting an attacking option who gave the team a different threat last season and he settled well enough to suggest he could become an important player this season.

So, it continues what has been a good week for the Royals following the news of Yiadom’s and Holmes’ extension but you can be sure that the boss wants a lot more work done ahead of the new season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.