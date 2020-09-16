Reading reporter offers transfer update as Royals eye several deals

Reading will be looking to get themselves some more players in the last few weeks of the transfer window as they aim to have a good season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Things have certainly got off on the right foot in the league with them beating Derby County at the weekend to start the campaign with three points.

Of course, it’s very early days right now but there will be hope amongst Royals fans that they are going to have a more enjoyable season this time around after recent difficulties.

There could be time for excitement in the market, too, with Courtney Friday offering this transfer update on social media:

Only issue with Pele is Monaco playing hardball. They want a fee for him to leave permanently, rather than going out on loan. #readingfc — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) September 16, 2020

The Verdict

Reading have made a couple of intriguing signings this window so far and it looks as though they’re not done just yet by any stretch.

A fair few names are getting linked right now and so we could expect the activity to go through the roof in the coming days and weeks.

If they all arrive and gel nicely, the Royals will have a good squad going into the rest of this congested season but, of course, that is easier said than done.

With recent seasons in mind, though, there will be hope that there is at least an improvement on that.