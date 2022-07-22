Reading reportedly set to complete midfielder signing

Reading are reportedly set to complete a transfer for Porto midfielder Mamadou Loum, according to speculation coming out of Portugal.

The Royals will be looking to try and compete up near the right end of the Sky Bet Championship table this coming season, but they know that it is obviously going to be hard given the competition they face and with some of the struggles they have had in terms of recruiting players.

Of course, they’ve still been able to sign new faces despite some of the issues, and it sounds as though Loum is going to be the next man to arrive at the Madejski Stadium if reports from Portugal are to be believed.

Indeed, according to Record – via Sport Witness – Reading have agreed to sign Loum on loan from Portuguese giants Porto, with a few to a potential full transfer worth around £5m if he impresses enough.

The Verdict

The report states that Loum will ‘really play in the Championship next season’ and that negotiations have concluded between the clubs and the player for the deal to go ahead.

It’ll be interesting to see if Reading confirm this one soon, then, as they look to have a better season in the Championship this year.