Highlights Theo Walcott remains a sought-after player in the transfer market, with Reading retaining their interest.

AFC Bournemouth is another potential destination for Walcott.

Ruben Selles' relationship with Walcott could prove to be crucial for the Royals in their potential quest to secure an agreement.

Reading remain interested in pursuing a deal for Theo Walcott, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 34-year-old remains without a club at this stage following Southampton's decision to release him on the expiration of his contract earlier this summer.

This is despite the fact he performed reasonably well for the Saints at times last season - but is getting to an age where he may need to look down the English football pyramid to win plenty of game time.

He was training with the Royals earlier this pre-season, but they are yet to tie up a deal for the former England international and this has allowed other sides to join the race.

Who else is interested in Theo Walcott?

Witcoop believes AFC Bournemouth have looked into a potential deal for the Englishman - but it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to table a formal offer for the 34-year-old.

Playing on the south coast last term, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 34-year-old is open to a move to the Cherries and a move to the Vitality Stadium would give him the opportunity to stay in the top flight.

To be in the top tier at 34 is a magnificent achievement considering the player arguably didn't reach his full potential during his career.

Starring for England as a teenager, he has done well to stay in the top tier but which club he decides to play for next will determine whether he extends that stay.

Championship teams have also taken an interest in Walcott and that could be a further blow for Reading - but Ruben Selles has worked with the attacker before at St Mary's and that could potentially persuade the player to put pen to paper with the League One Royals.

Walcott is believed to be a big fan of Selles, which could work in the latter's side's favour.

Should Reading continue their pursuit of Theo Walcott?

The Royals should be looking into a deal for Walcott because he's a top-quality player and would be a permanent addition, which gives the Berkshire side the opportunity to use the loan market to strengthen other departments.

At this stage, they should look to improve their goalkeeping department, their left-back area, their central midfield, their attacking midfield/wing position and their striker department.

Walcott's potential arrival could help Selles' side to address the latter two areas, with the Royals still in need of more attacking firepower and creativity.

Sam Smith is out injured at this point and even though the third-tier side put four past Millwall last night, they could struggle to score without having more goalscorers in their team.

Thankfully, they already have the likes of Charlie Savage and Lewis Wing who can contribute from midfield, but they need to add more in the final third.

Walcott may be 34 now - but he would still be a real asset in the third tier and this is why they should sign him up on a one-year deal before deciding whether they should offer him an extension on top of that.

The player may also be open to joining the club - because he has already worked with Selles.