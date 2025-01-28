Reading have turned down an offer from League One rivals Stevenage for Michael Craig.

According to Football Insider, the Royals have rejected a bid for the 21-year-old amid growing uncertainty over his future at the club.

Craig has featured 24 times for the Berkshire outfit so far this season, with the team chasing a top six finish in the table.

However, the Scot’s contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, meaning he could depart for nothing in the summer unless an extension can be agreed.

Michael Craig - Reading FC league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 2 (0) 0 2023-24 28 (17) 0 2024-25 24 (23) 1 (0) As of January 28th

Michael Craig transfer latest

Craig has been an important player for Reading since he arrived as a free agent in the summer of 2022 from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old has been a versatile asset for the team, and has even transitioned quite smoothly into playing at right-back this season.

However, his immediate future is now in doubt with pressure coming from rivals Stevenage.

Boro have had an initial offer rejected by Reading, and it remains to be seen whether another bid will be forthcoming this transfer window.

Craig will be free to leave the club for nothing in the summer, so Stevenage may wait until the end of the campaign to pick up their pursuit of the versatile player again.

Reading’s current financial position has left them vulnerable to transfer offers this month, particularly for out of contract players, with the club struggling under the ownership of Dai Yongge.

Michael Craig’s importance to Reading

Craig initially joined from the Spurs academy system, having been unable to break into the first team squad at the Premier League club.

He made just two appearances in the Championship in his first campaign with Reading, with the club suffering relegation to League One.

However, the Scotland underage international has grown in importance in that time, appearing 52 times in the third division.

Reading are currently eighth in the League One table, one point outside the play-off places.

Reading are in a tough position as long as the window is open

Reading are in a tricky position due to their finances, meaning it is going to be difficult to hold onto everyone between now and the end of the window.

Craig has proven a very important part of the squad under both Ruben Selles and Noel Hunt this year, so his departure would be a blow.

Selling to Stevenage would only strengthen a rival too, so it would particularly sting if this deal were to come to fruition.

Supporters can only hope progress is made on the ownership situation soon, so that a new deal could potentially be agreed with Craig by the summer to avoid losing him for nothing, provided he stays this January.