Reading FC register interest in signing seven-goal man from European side

Reading are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid youngster Rodrigo Riquelme according to journalist Courtney Friday.

Understand Spanish winger Rodrigo Riquelme is on trial at #readingfc this week. The 20-year-old last played for Atlético Madrid B – one appearance for the first team. — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) September 1, 2020

The Royals are now managed by former Serbian Under-20s coach Veljko Paunović, and the newly-appointed boss will be looking to add to his squad in the near future.

Riquelme made two appearances for the Atletico Madrid first-team last season, but primarily plays for the Atletico Madrid B team in Spain.

The winger scored seven goals in 28 appearances last season for the ‘B’ team, and will be looking to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Reading finished 14th in the Championship last season, and will be looking to challenge for a top-six finish this term, especially if the club’s owners are to spend a sizeable amount on transfers in the coming weeks.

Mark Bowen was replaced as the club’s manager just weeks before the new league campaign is due to get under way, and the squad are now in Portugal meeting Paunović.

Paunović is unable to come over to the UK at this moment in time due to the off-the-field situation at this moment in time, but will be eager to see how his side adjust to his philosophies in a friendly match against Portimonense SC on Tuesday evening.

Reading take on Derby County in their opening match of the 2020/21 season, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Paunović’s side.

The Verdict:

I like the sound of this one.

Riquelme is still at a young age, so it’s not surprising to hear that he’s not featured much for the Atletico Madrid first-team in recent seasons.

But the fact that he has made two senior appearances for the first-team in the past show that they rate high highly, and it could be somewhat of a coup if the Royals are to get an agreement in place to land his signature this summer.

They need wingers ahead of the new season as well, so it’s a move that could work for all parties involved.