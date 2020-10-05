Reading prepared for transfer exits

Reading pair Marc McNulty and young striker Sam Smith could both leave the Madejski on Transfer Deadline Day, according to Berkshire Live.

The Royals have made an outstanding start to the campaign, taking maximum points from their opening four league matches for the first time since 1985 and head into the international break with only goals scored keeping them below leaders Bristol City.

And manager Veljko Paunovic is looking to reduce the numbers – with no less than seven recognised strikers in his current squad.

McNulty, who joined from Coventry City in the summer of 2018, has scored just once in 17 Reading appearances in all competitions and has spent time on loan at Hibs and Sunderland in recent seasons.

And Berkshire Live believe that the Scottish international will head north of the border once more – with Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United close to securing a loan move for the 28-year-old.

Meanwhile, the likes of Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon are interested in another frontman in Smith, who impressed whilst on loan at Cambridge United last term and another temporary deal looks on the cards for the youngster.

The Verdict

With the talented likes of Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite and George Puscas currently thriving for Reading, it’s clear that McNulty and Smith are surplus to requirements and aren’t in Paunovic’s plans.

Neither have featured in the Championship for the Royals this season and those respective loan deals look like being sensible moves for both parties.