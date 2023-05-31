Reading are set to name Chris Wilder as their new manager as they prepare for life in League One.

Wilder keen on managerial return

The former Sheffield United chief is out of work after a brief spell in charge of Watford towards the end of the season, but he couldn’t inspire them to a top six finish, with his departure confirmed after the final day of the Championship campaign.

However, he could be back in the game quickly, as Football Insider have revealed that the Royals are ‘closing in’ on naming the 55-year-old as Paul Ince’s permanent successor.

They state that talks between the boss and the club are progressing, but, crucially, that Wilder is 'keen' on the opportunity to take over Reading, so there is a confidence that this will happen.

The Berkshire outfit endured a miserable Championship season, with a points' deduction for breaching the EFL's financial rules ultimately proving their undoing, as they finished in the bottom three before the final day.

Therefore, a busy summer is expected at Reading, with several players in the squad out of contract, so a rebuild will be required, whilst it's unclear what the financial picture will be for Wilder as he looks to create a group that can bounce back straight away.

Wilder does have experience at League One level in the past, having won the third tier title in 2017 with the Blades, who he also took to the Premier League.

This would be a real coup for Reading

This would be a massive appointment for Reading, as whilst Wilder's reputation has suffered somewhat following his underwhelming time with Middlesbrough, and even that short spell with Watford, the reality is that you would still expect him to get a Championship job with relative ease. So, the fact he is willing to drop to League One is a major boost for the club.

Clearly, he sees a lot of potential in Reading, and providing he has assurances from the owner in terms of the support he will want, then it does seem a good fit, and it could be a long-term project that Wilder needs.

All Reading fans will surely be hoping this one is finalised swiftly, but this update is a real positive, and if Wilder is in charge, they will feel that promotion next season is a very real possibility, even if a busy summer is needed to reshape the squad.