Reading are set to complete the signing of keeper David Button on a free transfer from West Brom.

Reading to sign David Button

The 34-year-old joined Albion three years ago, and he has been backup for most of his time at The Hawthorns.

However, he was given a chance in the XI last season, but he struggled to impress, with Alex Palmer taking the number one shirt.

With Josh Griffiths also with the Baggies, Button is way down the pecking order, and he hasn’t been involved for Carlos Corberan’s side in pre-season, whilst he didn’t make the squad for the opening day defeat at Blackburn.

Therefore, Albion were always going to be willing to let Button leave this summer, and Football Insider has revealed that a move to Reading is on the cards.

“Reading are poised to sign West Brom goalkeeper David Button on a free transfer now their embargo has been lifted once again. Button, 34, is not in Carlos Corberan’s plans at The Hawthorns this season and will be allowed to move on for free.”

Do Reading need David Button?

It’s been a tough summer for the Royals, with off-field issues once again harming the club as they prepared for life in League One.

Boss Ruben Selles will have known about all the restrictions in place, and he will be aware that he isn’t going to have a big budget to work with this summer. So, with the embargo lifted, it’s about identifying cheap players to make an impact, and Button fits the bill.

Dean Bouzanis started the opening day defeat to Peterborough for Reading, with youngster Coniah Boyce-Clarke on the bench, so bringing in a new keeper was always going to be a priority.

Whilst Bouzanis is an experienced option, the reality is that Button would arrive with more pedigree, so you would expect the former Brighton man to take the number one jersey once the move is finalised.

From the perspective of the player, it’s a great chance to try and get more game time after his struggles with West Brom. At this stage of his career, Button will want to be involved a lot more than he is at Albion, so he will know that a transfer is the best option for him.

Reading summer transfer plans

As mentioned, it’s been a very difficult period for Reading since their relegation, and there are still big issues behind the scenes as the supporters continue to protest the ownership in the hope that change will come.

In the short-term though, Selles and the recruitment team know that they need to bring in more new faces. Bringing in experience like Button to go with Harlee Dean who joined this week, looks like smart business.

However, the squad is still short in key areas, and it will be interesting to see who they bring in before the deadline.

Reading take on Millwall in the League Cup tomorrow, before heading to Port Vale on Saturday.