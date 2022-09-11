Reading poised to finalise transfer agreement with free agent striker

Reading are expected to sign Andy Carroll on a short-term deal with the striker set to join Paul Ince’s squad tomorrow.

The 33-year-old had a spell with the Royals last season, scoring two goals in eight games and impressing overall, but Reading couldn’t keep hold of the former England international as he eventually joined West Brom.

However, with his deal expiring at The Hawthorns this summer, Carroll has been without a club since, despite several links over the past few months.

And, it now seems a return to the Berkshire outfit will happen, as the Reading Chronicle confirmed talks are at an advanced stage to do the deal for the free agent.

That will be a relief for Ince, as he has been keen to add to his squad after a very busy summer where he was restricted in terms of who he could bring in.

With Carroll having not played since April, even if he does sign this week he is unlikely to play until after the international break, when Reading host Huddersfield.

What club did Reading FC sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Jimmy Kebe Lens Auxerre Nantes Nancy

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for Reading as whilst they have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, it’s clear that Ince needs more in the squad.

Everyone who saw him play last season, for both the Royals and the Baggies, will have seen that Carroll still has a lot to offer, with his physicality and power making him a constant threat.

So, he will give the team a different threat and he should take little time to settle in considering he knows most of the players.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.