Reading plotting transfer swoop for Premier League man who will be a free agent this summer

Reading are expected to go back in for Mo Besic in the summer, when the midfielder will be available on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old is still contracted to Everton, although he hasn’t kicked a ball for the Toffees in the league for years now. The Bosnian international spent time at Middlesbrough in recent seasons before going out on loan to Sheffield United in the previous campaign.

With his deal set to expire in the summer, it’s inevitable that Besic will leave and the Telegraph have confirmed that Reading want to bring the former Ferencvaros man in.

The update states that the Royals had been keen on the no-nonsense midfielder in the January window, but a deal could not be agreed in time before the deadline.

Veljko Paunović’s side are still in the mix for promotion from the Championship, so it remains to be seen if they would go through with an offer to Besic if they did go up.

Reading are currently one place and two points outside the play-off places with five games to play.

The verdict

Besic is something of a forgotten man at Goodison Park, and he didn’t even make the squad for the draw at Brighton last night despite the lengthy injury list Everton have.

So, there’s absolutely no doubt that he will be on the move in the summer, and this could be a decent addition for Reading on a free.

The obvious concern is that Besic’s injury record, along with his lack of game time in recent years, but he is still only 28 and at his best he was a energetic, aggressive presence in the middle of the park. So, this could be one to monitor in the summer.

