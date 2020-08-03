Reading player departs Madejski Stadium after fresh update emerges

Reading defender Gabe Osho has turned down a new contract with the club, and will leave on a free transfer, the club have confirmed.

Osho made eight appearances for the Royals in the 2019/20 season, with the majority coming at the end of this year’s league campaign.

He has been with the club since 2008 and has broken through to the senior squad in recent years, and plenty of the Madejski Stadium faithful will have been impressed with his performances in recent months.

With Andy Yiadom missing a number of matches towards the end of the season, Osho was used as Reading’s first-choice right-back, despite previously playing as a centre-back.

Reading finished this year’s league campaign 14th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can build on some strong performances at times during the season.

Mark Bowen’s side are set for an interesting summer transfer window ahead though, with the club looking to clear out the ‘deadwood’ in the team ahead of the new league campaign.

The Reading Chronicle have claimed that a key reason as to why Osho turned down a new deal at the club was due to the lack of game time Reading could offer him next season.

The Verdict:

I’m surprised by this.

Osho has impressed me since he came into Reading starting XI, and I thought he would have been keen to sign a new deal with the club.

He’s shown that he is more than capable of challenging Andy Yiadom for his starting spot in Mark Bowen’s squad, and I thought he had a bright future ahead of him with the Royals.

But he’s clearly keen to sign for a club that can guarantee him regular minutes next season, as Reading can’t quite guarantee that at this stage of his career.