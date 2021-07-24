Reading player set for departure with Tranmere Rovers leading the chase

Reading striker Marc McNulty is set for another exit from the Royals, with League Two outfit Tranmere Rovers leading the race for his signature, per Matt Joy of the Reading Chronicle.

The 28-year-old joined Reading back in 2018 after a prolific spell at Coventry City in League Two, where he scored 28 goals in 51 outings in the 2017-18 campaign.

The Royals signed him to a four-year contract but after just 13 league appearances, the Scot fell down the pecking order.

McNulty has been out on loan at three different clubs since he signed for Reading, and it looks as though Micky Mellon was suitably impressed with him at Dundee United last season.

22 things all Reading FC fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 Who did Jamie Cureton score against in the last seconds of the 2001/02 season to secure promotion? Blackburn Rovers Bolton Wanderers Brentford Bristol City

Mellon, now back at Tranmere, is looking to take McNulty on loan for the final year of his Reading contract and it’s thought that they’ll be happy to let him go, having not worked his way into Veljko Paunovic’s plans and he’s currently training with the club’s under-23 squad, according to GetReading.

The Verdict

This would be a good move for all parties and it could lead to a permanent deal for McNulty at Prenton Park when his Reading contract expires next summer.

You’d imagine that Tranmere wouldn’t be able to pay his full wages but if Reading can get enough of it off the books then that’s a win for them if they’re not going to use him.

The last time McNulty played in League Two he scored 23 goals in 42 games for Coventry and if he could show that kind of form again at that level, then he would be a fantastic addition to Micky Mellon’s side who have lost the goals of the now retired James Vaughan.