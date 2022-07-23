Reading player secures League One move after Manchester United deal falls through

Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood has joined Cheltenham Town on loan for the season after the arrival of Joe Lumley at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, the League One club have announced.

Southwood joins the Robins after playing 21 games in the Championship last season in what was his first consistent run of senior football.

The Northern Ireland international has appeared for Bath City, Eastleigh and Hamilton Academical but this move looks like the ideal opportunity for the stopper to cement his place a number one for the coming season.

It’s also been reported that Southwood joins the Robins after a move for Manchester United prospect Matej Kovar fell through earlier this week according to Gloucestershire Live.

It has also been suggested that Southwood was always Cheltenham’s number one choice, but a deal couldn’t be struck earlier in the window, hence their attentions turning to Kovar.

Since that move collapsed earlier this week, Wade Elliott went back in for Southwood and a loan was agreed.

🧤 Have done some investigating: Cheltenham's first choice loan keeper at the end of June was Luke Southwood, but a deal couldn't be struck with Reading. Matej Kovar was then approached and agreed. Kovar fell through on Wednesday, Cheltenham revisited Southwood and got him #ctfc — Jon Palmer (@JonPalmerSport) July 22, 2022

Southwood has made 61 appearances so far in his career as he becomes Cheltenham’s ninth new signing of the summer and their fifth loan addition.

The Verdict

It’s a good move for Southwood who was unfairly cast aside in pre-season by Paul Ince. He’s a young goalkeeper with years of development needed and he showed last season that he has the ability to be a number one.

The issues with Reading was the amount of goals they conceded which isn’t down to just the goalkeeper.

They had defensive issues last season, as well as looking disorganised at the best of times, so this move for Cheltenham is a good one and it would be difficult not to see Southwood thrive in Gloucestershire this season.