Reading player makes damning Chelsea admission

New Reading central midfielder Danny Drinkwater has told Talksport that he views his Chelsea career as a shambles after heading out on loan once again.

The two time Premier League title winner originally moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City for what was a substantial fee and was widely expected to recreate the famous partnership that he had with N’Golo Kante for the Foxes.

Unfortunately for the 31-year-old things quite simply haven’t worked out for him in West London and to date he has only played a measly 23 times for the Blues so far, which has led to him being loaned out to the likes of Burnley, Aston Villa, Turkish side Kasimpasa and now Reading, where he is currently plying his trade.

Asked recently about his Chelsea career to date, Drinkwater provided the following damning verdict:

“Can I paint a picture? No. It’s been a shambles.

“It’s football, it’s never straightforward, it’s never simple. I’m just excited for the new challenges.

“I need to (kick-start my career). I’m more excited about this than I have been for a few years now, especially how my career’s panned out.”

Drinkwater finally made his Reading debut in the victory away at Fulham on the weekend and will have no doubt have been pleased to have been granted 70 minutes by Veljko Paunovic.

Now into the final year of his contract with Chelsea, this is arguably one of the biggest years in Drinkwater’s career to date so far.

The Verdict

Despite having not played a lot of football over the past few years, Drinkwater certainly has more than enough quality to still make an impact at Championship level.

Reading have signed a player who has experience of winning trophies at the highest level and that is something that proves invaluable.

He is bound to feel a bit hung up about his Chelsea career but now he has a great chance to really reinvigorate not only himself but his reputation.

This really could prove to be an inspired signing for the Royals moving forwards.