Reading player issues view on transfer links

Reading’s Liam Moore has stated that the key word is ‘rumours’ when asked about any potential move to Slaven Bilic’s West Brom side.

The Baggies have been linked with the Royals captain over the past few days, and with January approaching it’ll be interesting to see whether Reading will see any outgoings at the club.

Moore has been brilliant over the past month for Reading, and has been a consistent player for the club over the last couple of troubling seasons.

In recent weeks, the Royals haven’t conceded a goal as they head into the New Year’s Day fixture with Fulham on a run of four clean sheets in a row.

Moore has expressed that it is just rumours, and that he’s focusing on getting his performance up and raising his game.

Speaking to the Reading Chronicle, Moore said: “The key word there is rumours. I’m just trying to keep my performance up now. I said that the left centre half is my best position, I know what I can do there.

“I just want to hit the levels I know I can hit. I’m training hard, I’ve got fantastic coaching staff onto me about raising my game and I want to do that.”

The Verdict

It was another big display from the Reading captain, and you can quite easily see why he is so sought after in most transfer windows that come around. He is comfortable on the ball, and his defensive work is terrific.

He’d be a great signing for West Brom, and with the Baggies look set to be in the top two come May, he might see it as an opportunity to play Premier League football once again.

If he was to leave, then it would certainly take a massive fee for him to go to the Hawthorns, especially half-way through a season.