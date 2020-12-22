Reading player concerns growing as Everton, Crystal Palace swirl

Reading are trying to get Omar Richards on a new contract amid growing concerns that the player could leave the Royals in the January window.

Reading have got several impressive young players in their side at the moment and they are combining to challenge up at the sharp end of the Championship.

When such situations arise, though, the Premier League is soon alerted and several sides are reportedly lurking with Reading struggling to get Richards to commit to a new deal.

Courtney Friday has provided this update on social media:

Told #readingfc are still trying to tie Omar Richards down to a new deal. Looking increasingly likely he could leave in January. Crystal Palace, Brighton and, as reported elsewhere, Everton are all interested in the young fullback. — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) December 22, 2020

The Verdict

Richards is a good young full-back and you can see why several Premier League sides are looking at him at the moment.

Evidently, it would appear right now that Reading are struggling to keep hold of him as we head into the January window and, if he does leave, it will naturally be tough to replace him.

That said, when a club like Everton, Crystal Palace or Brighton comes calling and offers Premier League football, it can naturally be hard to convince a player their future remains in the Championship – at least for the rest of this season.

Reading will keep trying, but it is hard to be convinced they’ll keep him at the moment.