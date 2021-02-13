Reading player ‘agrees’ three-year deal with European giants

Reading defender Omar Richards has agreed to sign for last year’s UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich, per Football Insider.

The 22-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and Bayern made their first approach for the left-back in early January, according to the Telegraph.

It has seemingly taken time to iron out all the little details, and despite Reading’s best attempts to keep him around it looks like the German powerhouses have won the battle as you’d expect them to do.

Nothing has been signed just yet according to Football Insider, but there is an agreement and the deal is ‘effectively done barring an unexpected twist’.

Richards has played 25 games for the Royals this season and has been capped at under-21 level for England, and his impressive performances also attracted interest from Premier League sides like Leicester, West Ham and Newcastle.

And they’ve been good enough to attract the interest of Bayern, who currently have one of the world’s best full-backs in Alphonso Davies starting on the left-hand side.

With David Alaba converting into a centre-back in recent seasons though and also looking likely to depart at the end of the season, the German giants need cover for their Canadian starter, and Richards seemingly fits the bill.

The Verdict

Considering the success of other English-based players who have gone to Germany recently, this may be a good move for Richards.

It remains to be seen whether he has the quality to be a success at such a big club, but he will likely get chances due to the lack of depth in that position.

Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham have both gone to Germany and been a success, Demarai Gray has headed out there recently and we could start to see a pattern of young, hungry English players heading out to the continent to ply their trade.