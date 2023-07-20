Harlee Dean is currently on trial with Reading ahead of a potential move to the League One side.

According to Reading Today, the defender has been training with Ruben Selles’ side as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.

The former Birmingham City player is currently available as a free agent following his departure from the Blues at the end of last season.

Reading have stepped-up their transfer business in recent days following the lifting of their transfer embargo that had been placed upon them by the EFL.

The League One side have added Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith to their ranks so far this summer, alongside the re-signing of Amadou Mbengue earlier this week.

How did Harlee Dean fare last season?

Dean made 16 appearances for Birmingham last season as John Eustace guided the team to a 17th place finish.

The defender was in and out of the side, but still played an important role in keeping the team away from any potential relegation battle.

Birmingham opted not to renew his contract for another year, meaning he departed the club following the conclusion of the Championship term.

Dean spent the previous season out on loan in League One with Sheffield Wednesday, as the Owls earned a play-off place.

He arrived during the January transfer window, with Darren Moore’s side looking to gain an advantage in a tight promotion battle by improving the team mid-campaign.

Dean made seven appearances in the league, helping the team to a fourth place finish.

Dean also featured in the play-off semi-finals in which the team suffered defeat to Sunderland.

What next for Harlee Dean?

The 31-year-old has made over 300 appearances in the Championship over his career, but is now eyeing taking a step down to League One once again.

He was a regular in League One during the early stages of his career, helping Brentford gain promotion to the second tier.

Reading are looking to make a number of first team signings this summer, with Selles targeting up to 10 new players.

A decision will be made regarding Dean following his trial, with both parties eyeing up if a move would be a suitable next step.

Reading’s league season gets underway in just a couple of weeks, with the team hoping to secure promotion straight back to the Championship at the first attempt.

Up first for Selles’ side will be the visit of Peterborough United on 5 August.

Would Harlee Dean be a good signing for Reading?

Reading are looking for reinforcements across the first team squad, while not having a ton of money to maneuver with.

Dean would bring plenty of experience with him if he did sign for the Royals, but he is also still capable of competing to a high standard in League One.

As a free agent, Reading could do a lot worse than bringing in the 31-year-old to strengthen their defensive options.

If the defender is comfortable making the move to the third tier, then this could be a smart move for all parties involved, as long as his wages are kept at a reasonable cost.