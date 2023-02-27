“Reading”, “Newcastle United”, “Wolves” – Who will be aggrieved by Neil Warnock’s Burnley claim? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have been branded the best Championship side in the last 25 years by Huddersfield Town manager, Neil Warnock, a veteran of the division.

That claim came prior to Saturday’s meeting between Burnley and Huddersfield, which proved to be a routine 4-0 win for the league leaders.

Part of Warnock’s assessment of Vincent Kompany’s side read: “I was saying to Ronnie (Jepson) that Burnley are the best team I’ve seen in the last 20-25 years in the Championship.

“I don’t see a weakness in their team.

“They’ve got strength if people want to battle with them and they’ve got the ability if people want to play. They’ve got good professionals. Vincent has done a fabulous job and Craig Bellamy. Between them they’ve done brilliant.”

Our writers discuss which other EFL clubs – past and present – might feel slightly aggrieved by Warnock’s bold claims:

Adam Jones

It’s hard not to mention my team Reading.

They may not have been the most aesthetically-pleasing team – but their 2005/06 season was nothing short of remarkable.

Playing at a high tempo and always looking to push forward, every player played their part during that campaign and the impressive thing about the Royals was the fact their squad didn’t cost a huge amount of money.

The likes of Kevin Doyle and Shane Long came in for nominal fees but still made a big impact, especially the former who was one of the best strikers in the division that season.

In terms of the whole team, they were focused, professional and responded extremely well to a disappointing second half of the 2004/05 campaign.

Leicester City’s 2013/14 squad also deserves a mention for their consistency – and they were particularly impressive because of the number of players that contributed in the final third for them.

The 2009/10 Newcastle side also stands out due to the quality of players they had, with the likes of Kevin Nolan, Andy Carroll and Shola Ameobi proving to be integral figures.

Alfie Burns

Reading are obviously the ones that will dispute Warnock’s claims the fiercest given nobody has ever recorded more points in the division than their 106.

The only thing I’d debate around them is how competitive the Championship was in 2005/06, the standard just wasn’t as good as it has been in the last decade. The same can probably be said of the Newcastle United side that won 102 points in 09/10.

Wolves under Nuno Santo, for me, have been the best side I’ve ever seen at this level – albeit they were doing it on a bigger budget than most with players and a coach that had Champions League experience. However, they were great to watch and looked about as sure a bet as Burnley after about three games into the 2017/18 season.

A couple of other things I’d debate are style of play and longevity.

Firstly, Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa played the most unique football the division has seen. The only reason they can’t be classed as the best is that they weren’t clinical and always suspect defensively.

In addition to that, you’ve got to point out Daniel Farke’s Norwich City side that won two titles in three seasons, the first of which came in 2018/19 when Sheffield United, Leeds, Aston Villa and West Brom made up the top-five. The division was so competitive and, whilst they didn’t cut it in the Premier League, they made a mockery of the Championship.

Burnley rank amongst those standout outfits, but if you pushed me on one side I felt were better than this Burnley outfit, it would be Wolves.

Sam Rourke

It’s certainly a big claim to make from Neil Warnock.

However in my eyes, you just cannot ignore Reading’s 2005/06 Championship winning side. 106 points is a phenomenal return in one individual season with the Royals only losing two games throughout the whole campaign.

Under Steve Coppell, the Berkshire outfit were such a well drilled, organised outfit that comfortably rose to the top of the table and seal promotion to the Premier League for the first time.

Nuno Santo’s Wolves also deserve a mention, they were one of the best sides to grace the EFL with talent like Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Helder Costa excelling.

The 2013/24 Leicester City side that amassed 102 points also deserve a shout here, whilst Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa were a joy to watch at times.

There is no doubting that Burnley are seriously quality outfit who are have romped the division this year but the aforementioned clubs are certainly in with a shout.