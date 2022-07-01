“Reading need players like that” – Reading FC considering transfer move for 35-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After eight years with the club, Southampton have announced the Shane Long has left the club following the expiration of his contract with the Saints.

Reading’s head of football operations Mark Bowen has confirmed that the Royals are interested in bringing him back to the club this summer.

Despite now being 35-years-old, the player seems to have the urge to continue playing and considering his first English club was Reading and he went on to make over 200 appearances for the club in all competitions, we could see him return to the club ahead of the new season.

With that in mind, we asked three writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the potential signing.

Declan Harte

It’s been a difficult few seasons now for Long, who needs to take the step down in level to earn consistent game time.

A return to Reading would be a fun move if all parties can come to an agreement. His first stint at the Madejski had many fond memories for supporters.

The striker still has plenty to offer for a club of Reading’s standing and has great experience he can bring to the club.

Long does need to turn things around in his career and the Royals could be an ideal destination as the club looks for someone who can lead the line for Paul Ince’s side next season.

Ned Holmes

Reading’s squad needs to be strengthened, of that there can be little doubt, and bringing in Shane Long would help them do that.

He’s in the twilight of his career but we know he’s a quality player – a real nuisance in and around the box.

There’s a strong argument to be made that Long played his best football for the Royals and though he’s not at that level any more, there’s no doubt he can still contribute.

He’s got a connection with the club already and that should mean he’s happy to give his all next season.

Reading need players like that.

Sam Rourke

This would be a great signing.

Reading fans are in need of some optimism and he was a fan favourite at the Berkshire club during his stint at the Royals with him enjoying some of the best football of his career at the club.

The Royals could do with enhancing their attacking arsenal in what is a threadbare squad and with transfer restrictions placed upon them this summer, it’s slim pickings for the Royals in the transfer market so to get someone with Long’s pedigree would be a boost.

Granted, Long is now 35 and is perhaps past the peak of his powers but he’s a player that always gives his all and with him having an affiliation with the Royals, you feel he’d be keen to stamp his mark on the team as he plays out the final embers of his career.

Simply put, Reading need as many new faces through the door and Long would be a solid addition that will please supporters whilst offer the side an alternative dimension up-front.