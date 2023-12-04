Highlights Mismanagement of clubs in the English game can lead to significant fluctuations in their fortunes.

Wrexham's progress and ambition under new ownership has left other lower league clubs jealous.

Reading FC is facing financial struggles and fan protests, highlighting the challenges faced by clubs with well-intentioned but financially unsustainable ownership.

Football ownership has become a well-documented topic across the English game in recent years, with a multitude of examples showing how mismanagement of clubs across the EFL can see their fortunes fluctuate significantly over a short period of time.

Back in May 2017, Reading were a penalty shootout away from ending a four-year spell outside the Premier League, but were defeated by Huddersfield Town at Wembley. Meanwhile, Wrexham's long exile in the non-league game had reached its ninth year, with the Red Dragons finishing 13th in the National League at the end of the same season.

However, fast-forward to this current campaign, and only three places in the English football pyramid separates the two clubs, with the Royals sat 23rd in League One, while Phil Parkinson's side are on track for another promotion push, sat second in League Two after 20 games.

Former Wrexham forward makes "jealous" Hollywood ownership claim

The rise of Wrexham's stature as a football club has been well-documented since Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover back in February 2021, with many clubs left in awe of how the club has continued to grow off the pitch, whilst having the financial capabilities to be a force in the EFL after winning the National League.

Former Wrexham striker Brett Ormerod believes that you can't blame clubs in the lower leagues for looking enviously at the Welsh club's progress and further ambition.

He said: "I wouldn't say any other club is bitter about Wrexham's situation, but they'll definitely be jealous and you can't blame them.

"Ryan and Rob are obviously in this for the long haul. They obviously didn't want to just make a 'Class of 92', they wanted something that had an existing fanbase and a good history. I just hope that they are in this for the long run. That's the danger [that they aren't]." Ormerod continued.

How does this compare to Reading FC's current situation?

While Wrexham's progress has been covered at length, so has Reading's recent plight which hasn't got any better since their relegation to League One for the first time in 21 years back in May.

Across Dai Yongge's stint as Royals chairman, the club have been hit with a combined deduction of 16 points - four of which have come this season as a result of players' wages not being paid in full or on time on three separate occasions and the breach of failing to deposit 125% of the club's forecasted wage bill into a differing bank account. back in September.

The Reading fans have continuously made their stance clear, and their protests continued this weekend in their dramatic 2-1 defeat to Eastleigh in the FA Cup Second Round.

With the situation in Berkshire looking far from resolved, Ormerod shared his sympathy to those who travel the country to watch their team in the midst of such uncertain times.

"When you look at bigger teams like Reading, owners come in with the best intentions, it's not always going to make money and I think some business people don't realise that. They end up losing a lot of money and walk away from the club whilst leaving said club in financial tatters. The people who suffer are the club itself and the fans," he added.

Will Wrexham & Reading be in the same division next season?

At present, it seems that the only logical answer to this question is that if Wrexham fail to gain promotion, then the possibility of the two sides facing off in league football is greater.

However, the Royals have seemingly turned a corner in their last two games, with victories over Wycombe Wanderers and Carlisle United cutting the deficit to Exeter City in 20th place to just 5 points. With all the uncertainty surrounding the club, it could take one decision from above Ruben Selles and his players' control to change their fortunes yet again.