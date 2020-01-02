Reading must make sure they conclude this key agreement in the coming weeks: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

Reading recorded their fourth straight victory when they beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage on Wednesday. It was a result that moved the Royals to within five points of the play-off places as supporters begin to show optimism.

Since Mark Bowen has come into the club, the Royals have been one of the best sides in the division and there recent form has seen the squad beat some of the front-runners for promotion such as Preston and Fulham.

One key change that Bowen has made has come in the defence where he’s made sure that Reading play a fat back four instead of three centre-backs with two wing-backs. One of the players who has come into the side in recent weeks is Tyler Blackett.

The defender is currently playing left-back for the club and has been brilliant over the course of the last few fixtures as Reading have conceded just once in their last five games.

Blackett is growing in confidence each game, and has even shown an attacking side to his game as his link-up with Ovie Ejaria and John Swift through the left-hand side has been encouraging for Bowen to see. The ex Manchester United defender has now picked up three assists in his last two games, something that he struggled to do for many of the previous seasons.

Reading now have a decision to make when it comes to the player, who will no doubt still be one of the figures in the squad who will be on a large salary compared to some of the new players brought in over the summer.

Blackett’s contract is out in the summer, and it’s up to the club to offer him a new deal. If not, the left-back may start looking at pre-contract agreements with other clubs or even start talking with sides who are to offer him stability in the future.

It was looking like he was definitely going to be released in the summer, but the last few games has seen become a pivotal part of this Reading side and it seems like he may well be very much needed not just this season but in the next one as well.