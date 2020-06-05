Reading midfielder linked with summer departure

Reading winger Mo Barrow has been linked with a summer departure, with South Korean side Jeonbuk Hyundai reportedly interested in signing him, according to East Asian Sports News.

Barrow has made 82 appearances for the Royals in total, but has spent this year’s campaign out on loan with Turkish side Denizlispor.

He has made 24 appearances for Denizlispor, and has chipped in with three goals and two assists in all competitions this term.

But it seems as though his days at the Madejski Stadium are numbered, with Berkshire Live’s Jonathan Low revealing that Reading are looking to sell him for a fee in the region of £2million during the summer transfer window.

Low also revealed that his loan with Turkish side Denizlispor has reached a conclusion, before admitting that Reading have already rejected a bid of £500,000 from an Asian team earlier this year.

A quick update on #readingfc winger Mo Barrow. Royals are looking to sell this summer but stumbling block to any exit seems to be transfer fee. Club want £2m and turned down £500,000 from a side in Asia earlier this year. Has a year left on Royals contract & Turkish loan is over pic.twitter.com/uXEreRqOSm — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) June 4, 2020

Barrow scored four goals in 37 appearances in his last season with Reading, which was during the 2018/19 campaign.

But since Mark Bowen was appointed as their permanent manager, the Gambian international has found game time hard to come by for one reason or another.

Reading are currently sat 14th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can finish this year’s campaign strongly when fixtures return on the weekend of the 20th June.

The Verdict:

I think this is the right decision by the Royals.

Barrow has looked bright when he’s featured for the Berkshire-based side, but he’s not been clinical enough in front of goal for me.

Mark Bowen has better options available to him this season as well, so Reading are making the right call in trying to move him on in the summer.

They’ll do well to get £2million for him though, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they were to lower their asking price in the near future, as they look to get his wages off the books.