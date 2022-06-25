Reading midfielder delivers message to supporters after Royals exit

It is the end of the road for Andy Rinomhota at Reading this summer, with the player now taking to Twitter to deliver a heartfelt message to supporters ahead of his exit.

Several sides have been linked with his signature this offseason but it is Cardiff who have landed the midfielder, with the Bluebirds announcing the signing of Rinomhota on a three-year deal.

Now, the player himself has confirmed that he will be heading out of the exit door at the Madejski Stadium by taking to Twitter to post a message to Royals fans.

In it, he claimed that his gratitude ‘cannot be put into words’ and that it is ‘not easy’ to say goodbye to Reading, having spent the entirety of his playing career with the club so far.

Rinomhota has been a first-team regular for Reading throughout his time with the side, making a total of 125 league appearances for the club during five seasons in which he has been involved with the first-team.

Last season though, his gametime dropped off as the Royals struggled to try and stay in the Championship. Amid off-field issues and a points deduction, the club were able to maintain their second tier status but Rinomhota managed just 20 league appearances in total.

Prior to that though, in the 2020/21 campaign, he managed 42 showings in the Championship as the club soared towards the play-off places and eventually finished in seventh.

Now, it appears that a fresh challenge is on the horizon for the 25-year-old – and Reading fans will no doubt wish him well after this message.

The Verdict

Andy Rinomhota is not a bad player to have in your midfield at Championship level and it has been somewhat of a surprise to see Reading let the player leave.

Considering the role he played and the flashes of brilliance he showed during the season in which they finished just outside of the play-off spots, it is a wonder that he has been allowed to leave. He is still young at just 25 and has the potential to continue to develop and grow with regular action.

Perhaps the time is just right for the player to try out some football with a new club – and that could certainly get him back to his best again if he can get on the field often enough. He’ll want to be back to the days in which he played nearly a full campaign’s worth of league games no doubt.

Rinomhota though is clearly appreciative of his time with the Royals – and the club’s supporters may be sad to see him go but will wish him the best with his new team.