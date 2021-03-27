Bayern Munich are considering making a potential move for Reading star Michael Olise, with the German giants being joined by the likes of Borussia Dortmund, PSG, Lyon, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan in holding an interest in him.

Reading have already seen one of their stars for the future taken away from them by Bayern Munich, with Omar Richards having signed a pre-contract agreement with the current European champions.

The German giants are now interested in Olise, with the 19-year-old also set to see his contract expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Olise is also attracting the attentions of the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, and it has been reported by TEAMtalk that more than half of the Premier League have informed the player’s representatives they would be interested in signing him.

However, the Royals would reportedly demand as much as £10 million in any compensation tribunal if he moves to an English club.

As well as interest from Bayern Munich, the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid, PSG, Lyon, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are all keen on Olise.

It is believed that the 19-year-old sensation would be open to moving abroad having seen Danny Loader and now Richards head in that direction over the last few months.

The Verdict

Olise is a star in the making and it is no surprise to see the amount of interest being registered in him. However, the 19-year-old is now facing a crucial decision over his long-term future that he must get right if he is to fulfil the vast amount of potential he has demonstrated he possesses with the Royals.

Reading will hope they can manage to recoup as much compensation as possible for him.

The attacking midfielder will have taken note over some of the players that have moved abroad from English clubs over recent years and performed very well in leagues like the Bundesliga. That will be something that he can look to and potentially emulate rather than moving to a Manchester City or Chelsea where he might have to bide his time to feature.

For Reading, it is a sign that they are getting things right in their academy with Richards and Olise having both come through, but it is also worrying that these talented players are being picked off easily due to their contract situations. The Royals need to find a way of better protecting their assets moving forwards so they get more money out of them for their talent.