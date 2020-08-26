Reading manager search takes fresh twist

Aleksandar Stanojevic will not be the next Reading manager after all, as the Royals look for a man to replace Mark Bowen.

Things seemed to be developing quickly at the Madejski Stadium this week.

Bowen has been moved back upstairs away from the day-to-day running of the club and there was heavy speculation that Stanojevic was going to be the next man to take the reins in Berkshire.

However, for whatever reason, that now appears to be dead in the water with Reading reporter Jonathan Low offering this update:

Aleksandar Stanojevic will NOT be the new #readingfc manager. — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) August 26, 2020

The Verdict

The Royals are certainly playing a risky game in changing manager this soon before a new season but if they feel it is for the best then they have to follow their instinct.

Bowen is still going to be a part of the club and that will make for an interesting dynamic when the new manager arrives but who that is going to be remains to be seen.

Many would have expected Stanojevic to come in after the news reports that were breaking earlier this week but he is now going to be staying away from the club.

Whoever does come in, meanwhile, needs to be sorted out quickly so pre-season preparations can continue without too much impact.