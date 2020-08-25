Reading manager search moving fast after latest update

Reading could have a new manager in place of Mark Bowen fairly swiftly as the Royals once again shuffle things about in the dugout.

Bowen would have been planning on a way of getting the Royals to compete for the play-offs in 2020/21 but instead is moving back upstairs to overview all footballing matters, leaving room for a new man to come in and oversee the day-to-day running of the team.

And, according to Reading reporter Courtney Friday, Aleksandar Stanojevic could well be on his way to England by the end of the week with talks already well underway:

Aleksandar Stanojevic has been approached over the #readingfc manager’s job. Talks have been held over the phone. Due to fly over to England this week should talks advance. — Courtney Friday (@ChronCourtney) August 25, 2020

The Verdict

This is perhaps a bolt out of the blue for Reading fans but they are perhaps not overly surprised when they have seen such things happen before in recent years.

Bowen is moving away from the dugout once more, then, and it looks quite possibly as though he is going to be replaced by Stanojevic.

He has little experience of managing in England, of course, and has coached largely in Serbia and more recently China, which is where the link with the Reading owners has come from.

It’s a risk, then, and one Royals fans will just hope pays off with just over two weeks to go until the new league season.