Reading manager Paul Ince reveals injury blow to key attacker

Reading forward Yakou Meite has been ruled out for the month after picking up an injury in midweek ahead of their Championship game against Cardiff.

Meite played in the opening game against Blackpool last weekend but was left out of the squad for the win over the Bluebirds on Saturday, with manager Paul Ince confirming the attacker had picked up an injury in training in the lead up to the game.

Ince reveal post-match the Meite picked up the injury and is likely to miss the next few weeks: “Yak trained on Friday but he was no good so he could be out for two, three or four weeks.”

It’s another blow as Ovie Ejaria appeared to pick up an injury while setting up the winner with Ince revealing the potential setback to BerkshireLive: “It’s funny because before the goal happened.

“Ejaria said he had a tweak in his hamstring so I said I’d take him off because I didn’t want to risk another player getting injured. Next minute he’s doing a little turn and bumps one over to Tom and it’s 2-1. I said, ‘I thought you had a hamstring?’ He said ‘it’s a bit better now.’ But then he said two minutes later ‘it’s bad again’ so I had to take him off.”

Reading will hope they can get some players fit for their upcoming League Cup game against Stevenage which takes place on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

Losing Meite and potentially Ejaria too is a bitter blow for Ince and Reading, who are already without a number of key players just a week into the 2022/23 season.

Lucas Joao, Scott Dann, Femi Azeez, and Sam Hutchinson are among those to be sidelined and have missed the club’s first two matches so far. It will however please Ince that their win over Cardiff came without several key players, giving some indication that the squad does have the necessary depth to compete.

That being said, injuries crippled their ability to be consistent last season, so ensuring they avoid the same scenario will be imperative to any success the Royals have this campaign.

