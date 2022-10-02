Reading manager Paul Ince issues worrying injury update on key duo

Reading ran out 3-1 winners over Huddersfield Town, further strengthening their place in the playoffs after a good start to the Championship season.

It wasn’t without cost though as both Andy Yiadom and Baba Rahman both picked up knocks this week.

Yiadom hobbled off with a calf problem according to Berkshire Live, while Rahman didn’t make the matchday squad as a result of a hamstring issue which could rule him out for a month.

It’s a huge blow for the Royals who are lacking depth in the full-back areas in addition to missing a number of key players including Naby Sarr, Femi Azeez, Liam Moore and Scott Dann.

This led to Ince claiming the past couple of days haven’t been great despite the win, telling Berkshire Live: “It’s been a bad couple of days for us as we lost Baba Rahman on Thursday so he’s out for a month.

“Yiadom is still with the doctor so we can’t afford to lose him. It would be another massive blow for us. We’ll get the diagnosis on Sunday and hopefully it will be okay but it’s not looking good.”

Reading remain third in the Championship and just three points off Sheffield United who sit top after the three points over Huddersfield.

The Verdict

Reading already have a light squad and the lightest areas are seemingly at full-back which makes it all the more unfortunate that both Rahman and Yiadom are the ones to suffer injuries.

It will frustrate Ince who would have hoped to have his strongest squad available at least for the next few weeks in what is an incredibly busy period in the football calendar.

With both players having vital experience as well as quality, they’ll be missed massively but Ince has handled everything that has been thrown at him so far.

This might be a step too far, but the form, style of play and confidence should see them through this busy period of fixtures without injuries playing too big a part.