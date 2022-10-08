Reading manager Paul Ince gives frank view on QPR flashpoint

Reading manager Paul Ince was frustrated at the penalty decision that saw his side lose 2-1 away at QPR on Friday night.

Reading slipped to their fifth Championship defeat of the season in an end-to-end game between two sides looking to push high this campaign.

Reading took the lead against QPR with Andy Carroll netting from the penalty spot after Lucas Joao was fouled inside the box.

The lead didn’t last long though as Michael Beale’s side equalised just three minutes later through Lyndon Dykes.

Dykes then scored the winner from the penalty spot six minutes from time after a foul by Mamadou Loum, a decision that left Ince frustrated.

Speaking to Berkshire Live, Ince said: “Lumley made some good saves to keep us in the game but I’m just disappointed by the penalty.

“I’m not sure it is one – the geezer is running at 100mph and was waiting for contact and he goes over like a sack of….so it’s disappointing the way we lost it because it looked like it was fizzling out.”

Whilst frustrated at the penalty decision, Ince did concede that his side made a number of errors that allowed QPR into the game: “We just made silly decisions.

“Hoilett didn’t get on the right side of the ball and Loum dives in – whether that’s fatigue, I don’t know. In these games, you have to make the right decisions.”

The win means Reading have won just two games on the road this season, losing four and scoring just three in that time.

The Verdict

Ince is probably clutching at straws with the penalty and is perhaps venting his frustration at the lack of control his side showed throughout the game.

Time and time again, QPR found in-roads in behind Reading, something that hasn’t been the case this season with the Royals being incredibly solid.

But it was a below-par performance capped by poor errors from experienced players which Ince will be sure to address before their next game against West Brom.