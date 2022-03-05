Reading manager Paul Ince drops hints on his future

Paul Ince has dropped a hint about his future as Reading boss after taking over as interim boss in the middle of February after the sacking Veljko Paunovic.

The 54-year-old has indicated he is likely to be in charge of Reading until the end of the season at least.

The former Blackpool, Blackburn and MK Dons manager was appointed in February alongside academy manager Michael Gilkes while Reading “embarked on the thorough search for a new permanent manager”.

However, Alex Rae has since been appointed to assist Ince while former Royal’s midfielder Mikele Leigertwood has joined the first team coaching staff after stepping up from his role as Under-18’s manager.

Ince suggested that he expects to be in charge for the remainder of the season while previewing the game against Millwall, telling Berkshire Live: “I don’t want the next 12 games that I’m in charge of to be basketball matches where we attack, and they attack. It’ll give me a heart attack.

“It’s great that we play entertaining football but we’re in a situation where we need to get some wins and we can’t afford to think ‘they attack we attack, we have the strongest attack so we should score more goals.'”

Ince has overseen two games so far which include a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City in his first game in charge, and a 4-1 defeat to his former side Blackpool last weekend.

The Verdict

It’s the biggest hint yet that Ince is probably more than an interim manager. The Reading board have so far lacked a plan with the first team when it comes to the managerial situation.

Former manager Veljko Paunovic was perhaps in charge for much longer than he should have been having overseen a 12 games without a win throughtout December, January and early February.

Reading also currently sit in an incredibly precarious position with the likes of Derby and Barnsley seemingly look more convincing when it comes to staving off relegation.

Whatever the case, Ince has a huge task on his hands to find the balance to getting the best out of his forwards and ensuring the defence do their bit as well.