Reading man to feature in friendlies for Morecambe

Jokull Andresson, 19, has been given permission by Reading to feature in Morecambe’s upcoming friendlies with Workington and Chorley.

🧤 @ReadingFC goalkeeper Jökull Andrésson is currently training with the #Shrimps and has been given permission to feature in the pre-season friendlies against @WorkingtonAFC this evening and @chorleyfc on Saturday #UTS 🦐 pic.twitter.com/c8p2tPOiOI — Morecambe FC (@ShrimpsOfficial) July 13, 2021

The Icelandic teenager is training with the Shrimps, it would seem with the view to a transfer, and will get the chance to showcase his talents in front of new manager Stephen Robinson against Workington this evening.

Andresson spent one week at the Mazuma Stadium in January this year on a very brief loan spell in between spending the rest of the campaign at Exeter City. He represented the Grecians 32 times and will be looking to kick on in his second full season of men’s football.

Morecambe have already announced as many as ten first team additions this summer but another goalkeeper is needed to provide competition for places with Kyle Letheren. It is expected to be an uphill battle for Morecambe to avoid the drop in their first ever season in the third tier of English football.

Key men in the Shrimps’ remarkable promotion under Derek Adams; Yann Songo’o and Carlos Mendes Gomes have departed, the former reunited with Adams at Bradford City and the latter earning a further step up to the Championship and Luton Town.

The Verdict

12 League Two clean sheets at the age of 19 from just one season is mightily impressive, the Royals have boasted an extremely promising youth system in recent years with Omar Richards most notably joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in the last few months.

Therefore it could be a progressive relationship for Morecambe to strike up, with Championship clubs very often looking to blood their younger players in the Football League’s bottom two tiers.

Kyle Letheren’s best years are behind him therefore it is paramount that the Shrimps find an alternative in the coming weeks, a move for Andresson seems mutually beneficial for both parties. It would be a great chance for the Icelandic shot stopper to cut his teeth at a higher level than he has experienced in the infancy of his career.