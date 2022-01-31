Reading man set for potential multi-million pound transfer as agreement reached with European outfit

Reading striker George Puscas could secure a deadline day switch to Italian outfit AC Pisa.

There's an obligation to buy for €5m if Pisa get promoted to Serie A at the end of the season.#ReadingFC also retain 20% of future transfer. pic.twitter.com/INIpNqGWxo — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) January 31, 2022

The striker has featured regularly for the Royals this season but he hasn’t been a popular figure among the fan base, with the Romanian managing just one goal in 25 league games so far.

With Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite recovering from long-term injuries, Veljko Paunovic will have more attacking options to choose from in the coming weeks.

Therefore, it seems the Berkshire outfit are ready to let Puscas depart, with reporter Emanuel Roşu stating that a deal has been agreed with Serie B side Pisa.

“George Puscas moves to Pisa on loan from Reading. There’s an obligation to buy for €5m if Pisa get promoted to Serie A at the end of the season. Reading also retain 20% of future transfer.”

Pisa are currently second in the table, with two going up to the Italian top-flight automatically, whilst another will go up through the play-offs. However, they are only one point clear of third in what is a very tight battle to reach Serie A.

The verdict

You have to say this would be an excellent deal for Reading if Pisa go up, so all Royals fans will be hoping it happens and then cheering Puscas’ new side on for the rest of the season!

The harsh reality is that the striker just hasn’t been good enough this season and Paunovic has better options returning to full fitness.

You could say it’s a risk in that it will leave the squad short on depth up top but overall this is a deal that they have to take for a player who has struggled this season.

