Reading man offers fired-up message ahead of important period

Liam Moore has stated that he is relishing the Christmas period with Reading expressing that he’s a ‘game player’.

The Royals captain has been part of a side that has struggled to find consistency this season, and he needs to help Reading get some points in the next couple of weeks to move away from the relegation zone.

With Matt Miazga’s injury, it looks like Reading will continue to play with four at the back like they did against Stoke last weekend. That should see Moore partnered by Michael Morrison in the heart of the backline.

Moore has expressed that this is what he enjoys most, and that he loves it.

Speaking to Reading’s official website, Moore said: “Matt Miazga picked up a little injury, it’s his first full season in the Championship – so for some of the lads, it’s going to be really testing.

“They come at you thick and fast – it’s literally play, recover. There’s not much training in there, but for me, I love it. I’m a game player – it’s what I enjoy the most, so bring it on.”

The Verdict

Moore has been an influential player at Reading for a couple of seasons now. He’s a big character in the dressing room, and he’s always one to front up on the pitch after a poor performance.

This is now a big period for the Royals and they really have to win a couple of games over this tough Christmas time if they’re to try and move away from the relegation zone.

Reading have good quality players, but they have to make sure that they’re being used to good effect then they will have more of a chance of collecting some points.