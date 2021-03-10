Reading man explains challenge that Nottingham Forest pose ahead of weekend clash

Reading captain Liam Moore has warned his teammates that they will face a well organised outfit when they take on Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The Royals are chasing a fourth successive victory when they welcome Chris Hughton’s side to the Madejski Stadium on Saturday, and they will be encouraged by the fact Forest go into the game without a win in three.

With 20 points separating the two sides, the hosts will start as favourites. However, speaking to the club’s official site, Moore acknowledged that it’s not going to be easy against the Reds, who have improved since the experienced Hughton took over.

“We’re expecting a really tough match, but hopefully we can get the three points there. It’ll be a really hard game, Chris Hughton is a very good manager.

“He gets his teams really well drilled, and makes them hard to play against. They’ll cause us some problems so we need to be ready for that, and counteract it by causing them more problems.”

As we approach the final part of the campaign, Reading have a four-point cushion over the chasing play-off pack, whilst they are six points behind second place.

The verdict

There’s no way that anyone associated with Reading will be getting complacent ahead of Forest’s visit.

You only have to look at the quality in their squad, along with the manager as Moore points out, to see how good they are.

So, this promises to be another huge test for the Royals, and most will be expecting a very tight game which is likely to be decided by the odd goal.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.