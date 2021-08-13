Reading make transfer decision regarding 28-year-old

Reading have decided against offering a contract to Kadeem Harris following a lengthy trial, according to the Reading Chronicle.

The 28-year-old has been on trial with the Royals this summer following his release from relegated Sheffield Wednesday, but after an extensive period with Veljko Paunovic’s side he will be departing to try and find another club.

The winger played 38 times in the Championship for the Owls last season but failed to find the back of the net, although he did pick up four assists and has a vast amount of second tier experience having also played for Cardiff City.

With Reading lacking depth out wide, Harris was watched over this summer with a view to being signed, especially as the club have been operating under a transfer embargo which only lets them sign loan players and free agents.

Reading FC fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Royals transfer deals from over the years

1 of 22 Crystal Palace triggered Michael Olise's release clause this summer. How much did they pay to bring him to Selhurst Park? £7m £8m £9m £10m

But Paunovic and the recruitment team will be looking elsewhere in their bid to bolster the wide areas of the pitch before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

This is a decision that Reading may actually regret making in the short-term.

The fact that youngsters Femi Azeez and Ethan Bristow – the latter who is primarily a left-back – started out wide against Stoke City showed the real need for some new blood in the Royals’ squad.

It does appear now that the wheels are turning with the signing of midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru, and that could begin a whole host of incomings to the Madejski Stadium this summer.

There’s still no real links to any wingers though besides Harris and offering him a one-year contract wouldn’t have been the worst thing in the world as he could have been a decent option off the bench.

You have to trust Veljko Paunovic’s decision though and perhaps he has his eyes on more talented individuals in the final few weeks of the window.