Reading will not be signing Leandro Bacuna, after rejecting the chance to bring the versatile midfielder back to the club.

Who is Leandro Bacuna?

The 31-year-old signed a short-term contract with Watford last season, but with his deal expiring in the summer, it was confirmed that Bacuna would be on the move this summer.

Since then, Bacuna has been on the lookout for a new club, and reporter Darren Witcoop has revealed that the possibility to return to Reading, a club where the player made over 50 appearances from 2017, was put forward to the Royals. However, the League One side have opted against bringing Bacuna in.

“Leandro Bacuna is training with Dutch club Groningen. Bacuna, who left Watford this summer, was keen to stay in the EFL but has so far failed to win a deal. Reading among the clubs who rejected the chance to sign the Curacao international.”

What next for Leandro Bacuna?

As the update says, the player clearly wanted to continue his time in English football, which is understandable, as he has plenty of experience over the years in this country in the top two divisions.

Bacuna joined top-flight Aston Villa before he had around 18 months in Berkshire, with his form earning a move to Cardiff, who were in the Premier League at the time.

Despite featuring regularly for the Bluebirds, Bacuna could only get a short-term deal with the Hornets, and he made 14 appearances for them in the Championship last time out, in what was an underwhelming season for the club.

Now, as mentioned above, Bacuna is training with Groningen in order to keep fit, and it’s not clear yet whether they will offer him a contract.

Bacuna has a close connection with the Dutch outfit, who are now in the second division, as he came through the ranks at the club, featuring over 100 times before heading to Villa.

Reading summer transfer plans

We know it has been a hectic summer for Reading, and it was a relief for the club when Ruben Selles was finally appointed.

Now, the new boss and the recruitment team have to get to work quickly, as a lot of new players need to come through the door, but we know that the financial issues at the club are going to be a problem.

So, it will be a very interesting period for the side, and Selles is going to have to do his best to unite a club that is divided in terms of the fans and the board. But, the arrival of Harvey Knibbs is a very positive start, and Selles will be pushing for more of that ilk to join as well.

The fact they have turned down the chance to sign Bacuna indicates they are looking for young, hungry players, and that profile of player is the sort that fans will want.

Reading begin their League One campaign with a home game against Peterborough, who reached the play-offs last season, on August 5.