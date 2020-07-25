Reading make crucial decision on 26-year-old’s future

Reading defender Jordan Obita has announced that he has left the club, after his contract came to an end at the close of the campaign.

The academy graduate has been with the Royals for 18 years and has been a key part of many squads during his time at Reading.

Obita has a player of the season award to his name from the 2013/14 season, and also scored a vital goal at Fulham for the Royals in a play-off semi-final.

After suffering injuries that kept him out for over two years, the fight Obita showed to get back in the reckoning at Reading was remarkable, and that effort he showed on a regular basis made him a fan favourite at the Madejski Stadium.

It’s not set where the versatile defender will be playing his football in the next campaign, but it’s sure to be a new challenge that the 26-year-old will embrace.

The Verdict

It’s an interesting decision from Reading, there is not any detail yet about the contract but Obita has open said that the Royals no longer have a contract on the table for the player.

He’ll be sure to attract a lot of interest from various Championship clubs, and a player of his experience and quality will mean that he won’t be without a club for very long.

His desire to get back to playing makes him a favourable character to have within a squad and Reading could well have made a mistake letting him leave.