Reading locked in transfer tussle with European club to sign forward

Reading are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon youngster Pedro Mendes according to A Bola.

The report claims that Spanish side UD Almeria are also interested in reaching an agreement with the Portuguese giants to land his signature.

Mendes has made six appearances for the Sporting Lisbon first-team, all of which came in the club’s Europa League campaign this season.

But he’s clearly caught the eye with some strong performances for the Portuguese side, and will be hoping to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Reading are set for an interesting summer transfer window ahead, as Mark Bowen looks to rebuild his squad ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Berkshire-based side finished this year’s campaign 14th in the 2019/20 season, and will be eager to build on some impressive showings under Bowen’s management this term.

Lucas Boye has recently returned to Torino from his loan spell at the Madejski Stadium, and it seems likely that a striker will be added to the Royals squad ahead of next season.

Can you score full marks in this ultimate Reading FC quiz?

1 of 14 How many loan players did Reading sign in the 2019/20 season? 4 5 6 7

The Verdict:

He could be worth the punt for the Royals.

Mendes doesn’t have much experience of playing senior football, which might be a slight concern, but I think Reading could do a lot worse than signing him.

They’ll need strength in depth ahead of next year’s campaign, with the Royals being light on options in attack for much of this season.

George Puscas has been Mark Bowen’s first-choice striker, but Lucas Joao’s injury problems have meant that the Romanian international hasn’t had much competition for his starting spot.

Signing Mendes could solve that problem though, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Reading can beat Almeria to land his signature.