Reading linked with surprise move for Manchester United man

Reading are interested in making a surprise move to sign Manchester United and Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, according to Duncan Castles.

Rojo has made more than 100 appearances at Old Trafford since joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, but has seen his opportunities extremely limited in the previous few seasons under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Having featured just nine times in the first half of last season, the 30-year-old was loaned out to boyhood club, Estudiantes the club where he started his playing career, although the centre-back would turn out just once for the Portuguese outfit.

Upon his return to Old Trafford, Rojo hasn’t been involved with United’s first-team – with his only appearance this term coming for the Under-23s.

And now, Reading, who’re leaking goals on a regular basis right now – keeping just once clean sheet in their previous 10 matches, are trying to lure Rojo away from Old Trafford and attempt to convince him to make the drop down to the Championship.

The Verdict

Well, this is certainly one of the more bizarre transfer links. And whilst Reading’s ambition must be admired, there are too many obstacles that would prevent this deal from happening, and it’s one I cannot see materialising.

The Daily Mail have already reported that Sheffield United are already interested in the defender, not to mention that Rojo will be hoping to remain in one of Europe’s ‘top’ leagues, whilst it’s unlikely that the Royals would be able to afford his lucrative wages.