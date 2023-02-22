Reading key figure’s recent Luton Town comment is far from the truth: Opinion

Lots of EFL fans would have expected somewhat of a drop-off from Luton Town after Nathan Jones’ departure, however, they have improved further under Rob Edwards’ stewardship.

The former Watford and Forest Green Rovers boss has managed to push his side into the play-off positions and there appears to be a lot of positivity around Kenilworth Road, despite picking up just two points from their last three matches.

Of course, the race for a play-off spot is extremely close and competitive as things stand and it seems near-impossible to predict who will make the all-important four spots.

Interestingly, Luton were name-dropped in a Paul Ince rant the other day when he was being questioned about the style of play at Reading.

Speaking to the Reading Chronicle after a poor 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Friday evening, the Royals boss said: “Do you see Luton playing any football? No, you don’t.”

Whilst Luton are a physical and an aggressive side, they are also proving to be a very good football team who can vary their attacking play.

Perhaps under Nathan Jones’ stewardship, the Hatters were a lot more direct and did not play through the thirds as much but under Edwards, it is a different story.

Still able to use the physicality and athleticism of Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo up top when necessary, midfielders like Jordan Clark and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu have become massively important in progressing the play and are vital in Luton playing a more attractive brand of football.

Louie Watson has seen a little bit more game time since the 40-year-old has arrived and he is another technician who looks to receive the ball from the defenders and progress play through his bravery and excellent passing ability.

Edwards has made slight tweaks in Luton’s shape and in-possession patterns and that has ultimately led to the Hatters being more productive in possession.

Playing better football and progressing up the pitch with intelligent movement and vision, has allowed Luton’s wing-backs to get higher up the pitch and into more dangerous positions.

Of course, with an Edwards-led Luton yet to face the Royals, Ince will not have seen much of how the Hatters now operate.

The two teams meet in Berkshire in mid-April and when Ince starts doing his homework ahead of that fixture, he will quite swiftly come to realise that you do see Luton playing football under Edwards.