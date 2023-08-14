The Ruben Selles era at Reading FC has already been a rollercoaster in his short time at the club - and that has not really been the fault of the Spaniard at all.

Following the Royals' relegation to the Championship, they decided to appoint ex-Southampton interim manager Selles as their new head coach, and even though he has been backed in the transfer market there are still financial concerns lingering over the club.

Multiple late payments to HMRC in recent times - which have been resolved for now - have resulted in temporary transfer embargoes, and it's clear to see that is isn't quite clicking on the pitch so far.

Reading have lost both of their league matches to date against Peterborough and Port Vale, but in the middle of that they demolished Championship opposition in the form of Millwall in the EFL Cup when winning 4-0 at The Den.

Selles has gone with a 4-4-2 formation as his chosen system, with Andy Carroll and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan leading the line and Femi Azeez and Harvey Knibbs out wide.

There is a need for more strength in depth in the wing positions though, and the Berkshire outfit could be about to add a fresh face to their ranks in the form of Paul Mukairu.

According to Football Insider, Reading are in talks with Danish side FC Copenhagen to land the 23-year-old Nigerian in what would be a season-long loan deal.

And it would re-unite him with Selles should the move go through, with Reading's head coach previously an assistant manager at Copenhagen where he worked with the forward for six months before he moved on to Southampton.

Who is Paul Mukairu?

Mukairu's footballing career as a youth started off in his home country of Nigeria with FC Hearts Academy, but he was snapped up in 2019 by Turkish outfit Antalyaspor.

Making his professional debut later that year, Mukairu scored three times in 24 Turkish Super Lig appearances in his first full season at full-time level, but in 2020-21 he was loaned out to Anderlecht of Belgium.

Mukairu got two goals and two assists in Belgian Pro League action under Vincent Kompany's management and then he returned to Turkey, netting three more times in the top flight of Turkish football for Antalyaspor in 2021-22.

Signing for Copenhagen half way through that season, Mukairu was mainly used as a second half substitute in his 15 league outings in the second half of the campaign but 2022-23 was one of frustration as he played just the 10 times in all competitions.

He could be set to get more game-time though should he complete a move to Reading, with Selles clearly in need of more options out wide.

What is Paul Mukairu's contract situation with FC Copenhagen?

When arriving in Denmark last year, Mukairu signed a contract until December 2025 at the Parken Stadium, so it was always going to be unlikely that a permanent deal would be struck with Reading.

However, if he does agree to a loan deal, then Mukairu could play his way into a full-time switch next summer if the numbers make sense for all parties.