Reading keen on double deal for players formerly at Middlesbrough, Cardiff

Championship side Reading are interested in moves for free agents Yannick Bolasie and Junior Hoilett according to Berkshire Live, potentially making the duo their first signings of the summer transfer window.

32-year-old Bolasie spent the second half of last season out on loan at Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough, scoring three goals in 15 Championship appearances as the winger looked to kick start his career.

And with the DR Congo international being released from Everton this summer after loan spells at Boro, Anderlecht and Sporting Libson, he is now on the search for another side to sign for after a very unsuccessful five-year spell at Goodison Park.

How well do you know Reading’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What famous ITV quiz show was Tarrant the host of? The Chase Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Tipping Point Tenable

As per Berkshire Live, the Royals have gone as far as offering Bolasie a contract, with the club desperate to make signings ahead of the new season and the wing area one of their key positions to address in this summer’s transfer market.

The same report also states the Berkshire side’s interest in fellow winger Junior Hoilett after being released from Championship rivals Cardiff City last month.

Hoilett made 21 appearances in the Championship for the Bluebirds last season, scoring twice and recording two assists, but was more of a regular for the Welsh side in the four years prior to the 2020/21 campaign and could be a shrewd addition for a side who are currently under strict transfer restrictions.

Reading’s embargo means they are unable to fork out on transfer fees for any players, but can bring in free agents and negotiate loan deals, making these potential signings a possibility under the current rules.

The Verdict:

After a very quiet summer at the Madejski Stadium in terms of arrivals, Reading fans will just be glad to be linked with a couple of players, but also understand there are just four weeks to go until the next campaign and need a few players in.

Although the first-choice left-back spot is currently vacant, the Royals also in desperate need of a few wingers with Michael Olise on his way out to Crystal Palace and Yakou Meite recently suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Yannick Bolasie showed real quality at Crystal Palace before his unsuccessful move to the Toffees – and could end up being a bargain if the 32-year-old can recapture that form from his Selhurst Park days.

Hoilett would also be a useful addition with his Championship experience and with Reading’s lack of width costing them dearly last season, bringing the pair in would only go on to give the Royals a different option going forward.