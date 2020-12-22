Reading in transfer tussle with Sheffield United for 24-year-old

Championship side Reading and Premier League strugglers Sheffield United are set to go head to head for the signing of Lewis Morgan from Inter Miami, a report from The Daily Mail has claimed.

Morgan only joined the MLS club, who are owned by David Beckham, from Celtic earlier this year, and has impressed during his time with the club so far.

The midfielder has scored five goals and provided eight assists in 24 league appearances for Miami, and it now seems as though he is starting to attract plenty of attention from back in England.

According to the latest reports, both Reading and the Blades are among the clubs who are considering a move for the 24-year-old.

French top-flight quartet Bordeaux, Marseille, Nice and Rennes are also said to be keen on Morgan, who Miami could reportedly be willing to sell for a fee in the region of £2million.

As things stand, there are currently two years remaining on Morgan’s contract with Inter Miami, securing his future with the club until the end of the 2022 MLS campaign.

The Verdict

This could certainly be a useful piece of recruitment for Reading if they are able to make it happen in the January transfer window..

Given the interest there could be in some of their own midfielders next month, it would be a boost for the Royals if they were to complete this deal, for a player who it does seem can make things happen going forward.

With Sheffield United struggling badly in the Premier League, they may not be the most appealing destination for Morgan, but the presence of some big clubs in France, in this transfer race, could make things harder for the Royals as they look to get this deal done.