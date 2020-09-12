Reading in talks to secure services of 21-year-old forward

Reading are holding negotiations with Sporting Lisbon striker Pedro Mendes about a potential move to the Madejski Stadium, according to a report from The Reading Chronicle.

The 21-year-old striker only made the step up to the club’s senior side from their Under 23s team for the first time last season, making 12 appearances in all competitions and scoring once in a Europa League defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

According to the latest reports, Reading are now taking steps towards a potential move for the forward, having previously been credited with an interest in Mendes back in January.

It is thought the Royals are currently in negotiations with Mendes over a possible move to the Championship, although it seems they are not alone in this particular transfer pursuit.

Spanish second-tier side UD Almeria – who are currently managed by former Reading boss Jose Gomes – are also said to be in talks with Mendes over a potential transfer.

With both clubs making their offers to the striker, it is thought that Mendes is now weighing up his options with regards to the next move he makes in his career.

Should Mendes elect to join Reading, the forward would be their third summer signing after Josh Laurent from Shrewsbury, and Ovie Ejaria, who has made his loan move from Liverpool permanent.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one.

It does seem as though Reading could benefit from an extra attacking option this season, and Mendes could offer them that.

His recruitment by a club the size of Sporting does highlight his potential, and you feel he will only improve with more experience, meaning this could be a decent long-term signing for the Royals.

Indeed, it has been a relatively quiet window for Reading so far, meaning you feel the club could do with upping the ante in the market sooner rather than later if they are going to push on this season, with the new campaign already upon us.