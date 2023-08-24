Highlights Talks are ongoing for Reading to potentially sell Dean Bouzanis, their second-choice goalkeeper, before the transfer deadline.

Joel Pereira, a former Manchester United academy graduate and free agent, is being considered as a potential replacement for Bouzanis.

Reading, who have had a turbulent summer following relegation, are aiming to build a squad capable of promotion and have until 1 September to complete any remaining transfer deals.

Reading are in talks over the potential sale of Dean Bouzanis, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Australian still has two years remaining on his current contract, but could be set to depart the League One side before the 1 September deadline.

Two different clubs are negotiating with the Royals over a possible move.

Bouzanis signed for Reading in 2022, featuring in six league games since his arrival from Sutton United.

The 32-year-old has mostly been considered the second-choice shot-stopper at the Madejski Stadium, and could now make the move for greater playing time.

What is the latest Reading transfer news?

Should Bouzanis depart Reading before the window closes, the third tier club will work to find a replacement.

It has been claimed that Joel Pereira is being lined up to take his place in Selles' squad.

The Portuguese came through the academy at Manchester United, but never made the breakthrough into the first team squad at Old Trafford.

Pereira spent much of his time with the Premier League side going out on loan.

The 27-year-old signed for the likes of Rochdale, Vitoria, Hearts and Huddersfield Town on a temporary basis before departing Manchester.

The goalkeeper is now a free agent after ending his two-year spell with Dutch side RKC Waalwijk.

He made just four appearances for the Eredivisie side before leaving during the summer.

A return to English football could be on the cards as a result, but his potential Reading arrival is likely dependent on the departure of Bouzanis.

How has the summer been for Reading?

It has been a turbulent couple of months for the Royals following their relegation to League One.

Selles’ side have been handed a one-point deduction penalty as a result of issues behind the scenes at the club.

Reading were restricted from making new signings by the EFL, but that embargo has since been lifted.

A number of free agents have arrived this summer as Selles looks to build a side capable of competing for promotion straight back to the Championship.

Reading have won two of their opening four league games, beating Stevenage and Cheltenham Town.

That comes after losses to Peterborough United and Port Vale in their first two league games, with Selles since placing his faith in youth to great success.

Next up for Reading is a visit to face Exeter City on 26 August, with the team aiming to continue their current winning run.

The Royals have until 1 September to complete any remaining transfer deals before the window shuts until January.

Would Joel Pereira be a good signing for Reading?

Pereira was highly regarded as a talented prospect during his time at Man United but has since been unable to live up to expectations.

Reading do have David Button as their first-choice keeper so having a strong secondary option is not a huge must for the club.

However, he could provide solid competition for the 34-year-old which should give Selles some flexibility in his squad.

Getting a fee for Bouzanis would be good business for Reading, who could use the extra influx of cash that would bring.

And Pereira as a free agent would be a smart option to replace him.