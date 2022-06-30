Reading hoping to finalise double player agreement

Reading’s head of football operations Mark Bowen has confirmed that the club have made contract offers to Femi Azeez and Junior Hoilett.

The duo are both with the Royals but their deals are set to expire tomorrow, when they will become free agents and be allowed to sign for any club they want.

However, speaking to Berkshire Live, Bowen has confirmed that they want to keep the pair, as he revealed that offers are on the table, and he seemed confident Azeez would sign.

“Junior Hoilett has been offered a deal. He went away with Canada and we’re still waiting back on that one and with Femi Azeez, I’d like to think we are very close.

“We have made an offer and we are waiting for him and his family to make a decision to hopefully make sure his future is here. Femi has been training every day so far in pre-season. Junior has been away with Canada.”

Azeez was on the fringes of the first-team last season, making just 13 appearances, whereas Hoilett featured in 27 games.

The verdict

We know that Reading aren’t in a good position due to their off-field problems, so keeping players who were involved last season makes a lot of sense.

Both Azeez and Hoilett have shown that they have a part to play and they would be useful members of Paul Ince’s squad if they do remain with the Royals.

Ultimately though, it’s down to the players now and they will be assessing their options, so it will be interesting to see what they decide to do.

