Reading hope to finalise agreement with defender

Reading have offered a three-year contract deal to Tom Holmes as they look to tie the defender down to a longer deal.

The 21-year-old, who came through the academy at the Royals, established himself as an important part of the team last season, featuring in 39 league games as Veljko Paunović’s men just missed out on a play-off spot.

However, with his current deal expiring in 12 months time, Reading don’t want to risk the defender running his deal down and leaving on a free, as has happened with Omar Richards.

Therefore, Berkshire Live have revealed that the club have already opened talks with Holmes and a three-year deal is on the table that they hope will be signed off quickly.

Securing the future of the youngster would be a major boost for the Championship outfit, who recently agreed fresh terms with Tom McIntyre, another academy graduate who will expect to play an important role for the side moving forward.

Holmes is one of ten players at the Madejski Stadium who have entered the final year of their deals.

Does the Madejski Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Fratton Park Higher Lower

The verdict

This would be a good move by Reading because Holmes is not only someone who is an important member of the team, but they should also protect his value.

The way the club have dealt with contracts in recent years has rightly been questioned, because too many players are not on longer deals.

So, this would be a smart move for the Royals and it would be good for Holmes to commit to the club as they have given him his opportunity and more game time will surely come next season for the talented defender.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.