Reading hit with more disappointment as individual suffers fresh setback

Felipe Araruna has been dealt another cruel injury blow as he’s set for another spell on the sidelines after dislocating his knee in Reading’s FA Cup defeat to Kidderminster.

The Brazilian came on as a substitute in the second half for Dejan Tetak but lasted just two minutes before going down clutching his knee.

Araruna had to be stretchered off as he made just his second appearance since a 16 month lay-off after a knee injury in September 2020.

Veljko Paunovic told media in his post match press conference: “It’s a dislocation of his [knee joint] capsule. It looked horrible and he was devastated.

“It happened a few minutes after we conceded a goal and we were forced to make a change.

“The impact the injury had on the young players affected them and we were shut down – not by our opponent but Felipe who was coming back from more than a year out.

“He is very loved and one of the favourites in the changing room so that played a big part [in the defeat].”

That setback adds further frustration to what had already been a disappointing day for Reading, as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by a side five tiers below them in the footballing pyramid, going down 2-1 to Kidderminster despite leading through George Puscas.

The Verdict

It’s a cruel blow for Araruna who made his return to the Reading side against Derby last week after 16 months out.

The Brazilian has been unable to get his Reading career going after arrive from Sau Paulo in 2019 and has been desperately unlucky with injuries.

It’s also a huge setback for Reading who have been incredibly unfortunate with injuries this season. The likes of Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Liam Moore and Michael Morrison have all had long term injuries this season which has caused serious disruption to their progress on the pitch.

Nonetheless, there’s hope that Araruna will return before the end of the season so he can get back fit ready for the start of the 2022/23 season.